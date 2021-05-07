J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Makes New $340,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,686 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $76.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of -148.04 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.06. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $77.84.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

