J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $438,000 Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,890 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twitter by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 24,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,879 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $657,372.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $168,616.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $53.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.88. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.76.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.