J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $391,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FDIS opened at $79.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average is $72.89. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $81.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.