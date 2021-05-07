J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $362,000 Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SMG opened at $240.44 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.86.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. King sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $369,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,574 shares of company stock valued at $15,116,240 in the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

