J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 943 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641,997 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 359.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,094,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,159,000 after buying an additional 7,897,647 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,450,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,009,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,352,000.

Shares of SPYV opened at $40.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average is $35.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

