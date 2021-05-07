J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,820 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,770 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $269,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,889,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 457.0% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,920 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,068,000. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,411,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of AAL opened at $21.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

