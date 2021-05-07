J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Given New GBX 225 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the grocer’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 232.86 ($3.04).

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 246.30 ($3.22) on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 263.40 ($3.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 243.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 229.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

