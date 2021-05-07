J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,187.52

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,187.52 ($15.52) and traded as high as GBX 1,348 ($17.61). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 1,334 ($17.43), with a volume of 136,388 shares.

JDW has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital increased their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,336 ($17.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,357.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,187.52.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider John Hutson sold 6,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.84), for a total value of £88,721.87 ($115,915.69).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

