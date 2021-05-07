ITV’s (ITV) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on ITV from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ITV presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 101.20 ($1.32).

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 125.50 ($1.64) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.96. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 129.95 ($1.70). The company has a market cap of £5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.68.

In other news, insider Duncan Painter acquired 82,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £3,066.14 ($4,005.93).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.