ITV (LON:ITV) PT Raised to GBX 117

ITV (LON:ITV) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 117 ($1.53) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 113.20 ($1.48).

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of ITV opened at GBX 125.65 ($1.64) on Wednesday. ITV has a twelve month low of GBX 54.16 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 129.95 ($1.70). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39. The company has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.70.

In other ITV news, insider Duncan Painter acquired 82,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £99,325.27 ($129,769.10). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £3,066.14 ($4,005.93).

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.