iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $699,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $190,571,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $80,839,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 31,428.4% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 519,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,229,000 after buying an additional 517,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 302.6% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 608,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,100,000 after buying an additional 457,198 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average is $87.58. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

