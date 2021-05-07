iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $180.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.16. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $145.27 and a 12-month high of $188.10.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

