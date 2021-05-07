iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,336. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day moving average is $97.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

