iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after purchasing an additional 126,693 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after purchasing an additional 971,586 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after purchasing an additional 471,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,279,000 after purchasing an additional 937,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.64. The company had a trading volume of 141,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,336. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day moving average is $97.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

