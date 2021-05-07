iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,384,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.53. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,491. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.37. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $54.73 and a 1 year high of $108.98.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.