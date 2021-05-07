iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Decreased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 656,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,352 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,667,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,798. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.71. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $149.50.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.