iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,541,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,194,000 after purchasing an additional 38,998,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,700,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024,156 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,362,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,410,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.53. 140,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,137. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.89.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

