iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $420.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $408.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.