iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $423.75. 243,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,875. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $422.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $408.47 and its 200 day moving average is $381.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

