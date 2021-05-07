iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $343.19 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.40.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

