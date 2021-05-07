iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,659,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $80.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,861,281. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

