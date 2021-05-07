iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Position Reduced by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 456,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 30,547 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,987,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000.

NASDAQ ACWX traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,714. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.40. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $57.65.

