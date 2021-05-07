iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,555 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.15% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $114.71. The company had a trading volume of 254,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,364,652. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day moving average is $117.36. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.