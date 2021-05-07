Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $37.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $33.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s current price.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.59.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 77.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.70. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

