Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Given New $41.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.45.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $35.18.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,149,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,787,000 after acquiring an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 318,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 26,947 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 200.3% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 60,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 48.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

