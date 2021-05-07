Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $34.92 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $88,000.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

