Investors Purchase High Volume of PPG Industries Call Options (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 9,557 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,140% compared to the average volume of 771 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.13.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in PPG Industries by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG stock opened at $180.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.02. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $180.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

