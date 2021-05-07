Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 109.4% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.20. 3,007,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,879,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.75. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $215.99 and a 52 week high of $342.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

