Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,080.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $21.44 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.