Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFIG. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $27.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14.

