Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 188.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 326,286 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 251,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,725,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 219,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 49,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJO opened at $25.09 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $25.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84.

