Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 110.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 287,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 184,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 24,430 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.27. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,721. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.27. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.