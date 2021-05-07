Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Down to $25.80

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.80, but opened at $24.75. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 203 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFS shares. Scotiabank cut Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $16,522,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 97,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.
About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
