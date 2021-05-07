Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Gap Down to $25.80

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.80, but opened at $24.75. Intercorp Financial Services shares last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 203 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFS shares. Scotiabank cut Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $329.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.74 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Equities analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 5.6%. Intercorp Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $16,522,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 33,594 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 97,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

About Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three operating segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

