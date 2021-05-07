Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Lowered to $19.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICPT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.96.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $95.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $564.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,973.10% and a negative net margin of 106.64%. The company had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.