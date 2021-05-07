Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.86) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

ICPT stock traded down $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $17.01. 1,862,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,960. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $95.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $1,886,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,616.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

