Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Receives $15.93 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

IPPLF traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.74. 11,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,117. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.3832 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

