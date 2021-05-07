Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.64%.

IDN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.29. 471,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,982. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.14 million, a PE ratio of -207.25 and a beta of 2.23. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

