Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,392 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $57.88. The company had a trading volume of 240,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,935,660. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average is $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $233.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.