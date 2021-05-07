Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Insmed posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($2.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($1.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.13. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

INSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

In other news, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,606,306 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,703,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,630 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Insmed by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,048,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,196,000 after purchasing an additional 984,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,515,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 673.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 762,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,957,000 after purchasing an additional 663,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,004,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,731,000 after acquiring an additional 657,075 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Insmed has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.43.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.