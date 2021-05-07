Insight Protocol (INX) Trading 27.8% Lower Over Last Week

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $483,657.68 and approximately $2.02 million worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00084216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00021432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00063034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.96 or 0.00798896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00101922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,070.99 or 0.08865531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

