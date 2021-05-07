Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 534,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,661,600.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.