Insider Selling: SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) CFO Sells 23,717 Shares of Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $345,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SITC stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,730. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.