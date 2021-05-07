Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells 2,084 Shares of Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $44,931.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ RAPT traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.94. 60,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,112. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $520.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of -0.03.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.
About RAPT Therapeutics
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.
