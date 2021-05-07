Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Major Shareholder Sells 16,700,000 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Privia Health Group stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $39.58.
About Privia Health Group
