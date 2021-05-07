Insider Selling: PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Major Shareholder Sells 1,224,602 Shares of Stock

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $16,458,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ccmp Capital, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of PQ Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $109,724,294.40.

Shares of PQG opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in PQ Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PQ Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PQG shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

