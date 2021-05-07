Insider Selling: Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,259. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,558. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $132.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.32 and its 200 day moving average is $97.79.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 1,527.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,328,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,545,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

