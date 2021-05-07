Insider Selling: Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Sells $38,090.25 in Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.23. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,850,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after buying an additional 135,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,893,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,660,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after buying an additional 19,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.