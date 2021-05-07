Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CEO Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) CEO William Hornbuckle sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $351,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,295,577.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Hornbuckle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $411,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00.

NYSE:MGM opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

