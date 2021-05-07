Insider Selling: LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) EVP Sells 610 Shares of Stock

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $114.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average of $94.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.84.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
