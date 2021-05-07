Insider Selling: LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) EVP Sells 610 Shares of Stock

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $114.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average of $94.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.84.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

