Insider Selling: Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) EVP Sells 3,984 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $133.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.91 and its 200-day moving average is $118.00. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.12 and a 12-month high of $133.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,862,000 after buying an additional 727,921 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth $83,998,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth $68,602,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,693,000 after purchasing an additional 72,963 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LECO. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.